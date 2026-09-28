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Market Mayhem At Dalal Street: Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh crore in a day, Why did it happen?

Indian bourses suffered heavily and witnessed a sharp fall in stock prices that pushed down the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Details here.

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Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Market Mayhem At Dalal Street: Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh crore in a day, Why did it happen?
Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE
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Under pressure from rising crude oil prices in international markets, the stock market crashed again on Monday. Within an hour of the market opening, the BSE Sensex fell 900 points, and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 2,300 points. This caused a loss of market capitalisation of about Rs 6 lakh crore. It is almost a repetition of what happened at the Indian bourses in the last session, Friday. 

The pressure of the international factors was so intense that BSE Sensex fell 1,040 points and reached to 72,892.63, a fall of about 1.36%. Similarly, the NSE benchmark fell 307 points or 1.32 per cent to 22,833.80. This wiped out about Rs 5,82 lakh crore of the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies, as they fell from Rs 481.88 lakh crore to Rs 476.06 lakh crore. It hit all sectors. 

Oil prices on fire

At the time of writing this article on Monday, Brent crude was selling at $107.282 per barrel, higher than the closing rate on Friday. One barrel equals 120 litres. The latest spike in oil prices occurred after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This was a bigger blow to India as it imports 85% of its fuel needs and about 45% of that flows through the waterway. The closure of the waterway has already disrupted the supply chain; it has deteriorated with the increasing concern that the oil flow would not happen in the near future.

(Oil Prices in the international market on Monday. (Representative Image))

US bonds hit Indian stocks

Other international factors also added to the woes of the Indian stock market. It reacted to the  sharp rise in yields on US bonds added fuel to the fire that had erupted on Wall Street and spread to Tokyo. It followed after the yield on the 10-year US Treasury soared to 5.11%. This hike in the bond market earnings complicated the situation, as the rise in yields increased expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Higher US yields can make dollar assets more attractive, and the Financial Institutional Investors (FIIs) in India may look to greener pastures, leaving the Indian market. 

FIIs selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became a net seller on Friday, and the trend continued on Monday. They sold shares in the Indian stock exchange worth $385.54 million or Rs 36.94 billion in the last trading session. This hit the market. The overall sale of shares by the FIIs reached to $1.08 billion, taking the overall sale to $25.86 billion so far in the current year.

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