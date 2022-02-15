Self made millionaire investor Aakash Yadav’s views on the future of entrepreneurship

Aakash Yadav is a 25-year-old self-made millionaire entrepreneur who did his business graduate from the University of Edinburgh Business School. He came back to India after completing his studies in the hopes of creating a better future in the entrepreneur field in India. After all, in a country like India, where the standard of living, economy, employment is being concerned gravely, the role of an entrepreneur is foundational. By definition, an entrepreneur is a job creator, and thus they play a vital role in economic development by creating jobs through new or existing businesses. With this view in mind, Aakash Yadav invests millions in various brands via his Startup Studio, his private incubator fund, as a co-partner. Aakash’s Startup Studio has till date invested in over hundreds of startups and also helped them get a head start by providing the entrepreneurs intelligence and resources apart from investment. Regarding his studio, Aakash comments, “My vision for a startup incubator is a place where collaborative programs designed to help new startups succeed, where we don't just claim to help entrepreneurs remotely but actually solve some of the problems commonly associated with running a startup by providing workspace, seed funding, mentoring, training, marketing, and even post launch support.".

Aakash has been into coding and application development since the age of 15. One of the most rapidly increasing markets in India, that is the Information Technology sector is Aakash’s main area of focus. Aakash has been successfully running 35 apps in Europe, US and Middle East. Pictum is an interactive sports game, another one of his businesses that allows users to socialize and win rewards by sharing live feed of a live sports event through pictures and videos. Other than that he also owns an imported liquor business through which he is planning to introduce his own brand of whiskey to the Indian market, pharmaceutical manufacturing and real estate. Wheelys, a chain of organic cafes, is another one of his successful businesses that uses a mobile application to automate the whole operation therefore lowering the management costs significantly. He is also the main force behind introducing India’s first social networking fantasy gaming application, OneTo11, which effectively uses blockchain to help users earn some money while playing. Nebula is another one of his innovative businesses, it is a music crowdsharing platform that aims to decentralize the power vested in the hands of major labels and transfer it to the music artists and listeners.

It is thanks to investors like Aakash that such innovative ideas are able to get executed. Afterall startups are nothing but a part of a broader business, by introducing new products in the market they are essentially creating more jobs and significantly improving the quality of living of an average man. In this context Aakash states, “There has been a dynamic evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem over the last two decades. Startups obviously existed even in the early 2000s but the ecosystem was still immature as investors were very reluctant and selectively active. The now popular incubators and accelerators looked like farfetched idealistic agents. Actively investing in premature but promising ideas is relatively newer. Many startup incubator funds have acted as growth drivers for great ideas which lacked only support and direction. I aim to build the state-of-the-art startup incubator which runs globally, digging out talent from the farthest of regions, and making sure they not only see the light of the day but are executed to the best of human ability. I am working relentlessly to build teams of experts to help champion this idea first in India and then world over.". True to his words Aakash has indeed changed the market through his efforts via Startup Studio, additionally he also keeps a check on the market trends to ensure he is up to date with his vision. He is also equally interested in the crypto industry that has recently been garnering attention in India. Through his works, he is undoubtedly increasing his presence in the coming years.

