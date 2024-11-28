BUSINESS
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are defining events in the history of any entity. They are not all roses, they also come with dangers including the threat of cyber security.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are defining events in the history of any entity. They are not all roses, they also come with dangers including the threat of cyber security. These are challenges that arise after M&A especially when the new entity integrates with the existing one such as operational consolidation, safeguarding of the data, and protection against the risks that are present in the new company. Sneha Aravind, a Specialist Security Architect has taken perfect care of these transitions and ensured they progress appropriately without safety hitches in her organization. Her capability to copy the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) program in the new organizations she undertook has developed not only security but also promoted sanity to the desirable level of the organization.
The Approach towards the Integration challenges in Mergers and Acquisition
Each of the stages involved in an M&A is characterized by ambiguity as it frequently entails integrating two unlike entities, their respective cultures, policies and most importantly their technological base. There are certain legal and financial elements of the activities that are usually seen and marketing also in this case suffers from dampened visibility however quite important in the entire assessment process. The steps include bringing together the networks, systems, transferring protected information, and probably the most difficult – assuring security compliance of the newly acquired entity with the policies for information security management of the ultimate owner company. The transition is mainly targeting on avoiding exposure of the data to outside entities by creating weak security areas within the firms in the process of making the transition.
Sneha’s contribution here is critical. Even at the beginning of every acquisition or merger, without any constraints, she undertakes detailed risks assessments, assessing the security of the organization that is going to be integrated into hers. This involves assessing the existing security controls, possible risks and how effective the current configuration of the organization is as compared to her organization’s configuration.
Methods of assessment and risk management strategies
While engaging in the mergers and acquisitions, one of the greatest concerns is the inherited risks upon acquisition of new assets which require closer evaluation. With each new purchase may come additional entity specific security problems such as systems that lack updates, inadequate security measures and poor access provision. To counter this challenge, Sneha intends to create comprehensive risk management plans for all the purchased entities. She mentions the ability to critically examine the clusters with regard to their technological infrastructure and data management practices to include compliance trends in the organization that can put the entire organization at risk
Since she now knows this, Sneha creates a plan for reducing the risk where this risk will be present. This includes working with the IT divisions of the acquired firms to carry out necessary improvements in security, data security is observed and the data security measures are reinforced. Hers is an interventionist mind which makes it possible for her organization to prevent the occurrence of security breaches from becoming a back liability.
Establishing Consistent Security Across Several Organizations
Once the preliminary assessment of risk is complete, Sneha moves on to addressing the issues of security policy and process standardization. Among the most important activities in which she was engaged was the effort to extend the SDLC program to the newly assimilated business units. The SDLC program is important as it lays the foundation and provides a defined model for the safe use of software life cycle processes from software requirements capture to software delivery. As each group’s compliance on this program is ensured, Sneha has developed an integral security structure which facilitates the holding company to acquire a uniform level of security across its various entities.
This standardization effort goes further than just enforcing compliance with such policies. Onboarding of the newly acquired teams includes informing them why such an SDLC program exists including conducting such training and practically supporting them through the process. Such a cooperative way not only increases security but also helps build trust and cooperation between the parent company and the newly acquired groups.
Ensuring Compliance and Adherence to Rules and Regulations
A further element of Sneha’s M&A roles is the facilitation of adherence to external regulations as well as internal requirements. Every newly incorporated umbrella company should be able to have different security certifications and accreditations including but not limited to ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2. Adherence to these standards has to be followed as it enhances the safety of the operations and information of the organization.
To this end, Sneha is responsible for the examination and acceptance of the documents for these certifications to ensure that all the entities comply with the acceptable level of security of the opening company. When she notices a gap, for example, she manages to interact with the respective units to rectify them and close the compliance margin as expected. With this attention to detail and thorough knowledge of the rules, she has managed to help her organization be on top in the field of cybersecurity.
Further, it is also the responsibility of Sneha to review the incident response plans, disaster recovery plans, and business continuity plans of the acquired entities. These strategies are essential in carrying on business activities after a security attack or a data compromise. In this way, sooner or later, she would set up these strategies within her company, making it possible for every team to minimize prospects of information security breach and handle sensitive information without threatening its safety.
Creating a Safe World Together: Acknowledgement and Influence
Notably Sneha’s contribution was significant during these M&A activities. Explain that because her determination to protect the future of the organization reached the highest levels, she received a medal during the All Hands meeting as a show of gratitude. This was not only recognition of her technical skills, but also her ability to conduct herself, under pressure, in potentially explosive and complicated, sensitive situations.
This is the first of many awards that will come Sneha’s way in the course of her career since her innovative approach to her work has always helped her organization. In anticipation of such challenges, this acknowledgment also highlights the fact that such activities as M&A should never be completed without involvement of such global professionals like cybersecurity specialists.
Sneha’s Wider Influence on the Organization
Apart from supporting and efficiently participating in M&A activities, Sneha has also been instrumental in improving the overall organizational security structure and processes. And, as is often the case, such ambition and commitment have led to her gaining many prizes, including the certification of the brown belt – the highest achievement of Comcast in the field of cybersecurity. This, therefore, is proof of her dedication as well as knowledge of subject matter without compromising any security standards.
When remote work became the new normal during the pandemic, Sneha was responsible for assisting her team in overcoming the difficulties presented by this transition. She initiated measures to carry out essential penetration tests from home as the organizational changes due to the pandemic continued to be real. The competencies she has built over the years, of being flexible to changes and still providing top quality security solutions, have earned her the respect as a leader in the industry.
Beyond the Domain: Leadership and Outreach
It is sufficient to say that Sneha does not only contribute in terms of technology, but she also plays an important role in strategic development. She has been very active promoting inclusion and diversity in the area of cybersecurity by spearheading the first ever regional event for Comcast in collaboration with Women’s Executive Forum. It was highly praised by the participants for supporting women in cybersecurity professionals by creating a network for them and had a national and international audience in US & India.
As a mentor in the Lift Mentorship program, Sneha has further left her mark by influencing the cyber security practitioners of the next generation. She is quite selfless in imparting lessons and experience to people who make that industry intricate as well as assisting them to make their way into the industry. To many aspiring security practitioners seeking their way into the profession, her motivation and inspiration have been a big plus.
Making the Future Safe Through Excellence
The mergers and acquisitions field of Sneha Aravind is a great illustration on how much an organization’s future can be guaranteed by taking a proactive and all round approach to addressing cyber threats. She has proven to be indispensable in her organization as she has been able to detect risks, incorporate institutional norms and practices to enhance security as well as achieve adherence. Also, outside of technical skills such as risk assessments, the managerial level functions like leadership and mentoring, along with a devotion to the idea of security are also very crucial and have been very effective as well.
As the field of cybersecurity continues to evolve, professionals like Sneha will be at the forefront, leading the charge in developing innovative solutions and setting new standards for security. Her story is a testament to the power of determination, expertise, and leadership in driving meaningful change and securing the future of organizations in an increasingly complex digital landscape.
