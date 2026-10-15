SEBI Revises Closing Auction Session Rules: What changes from December 7?

SEBI has finalised the Closing Auction Session framework, introducing new equity cash market timings from December 7, 2026, while retaining the existing 30-minute VWAP methodology for derivatives settlement.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday issued a final framework for the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The regulator retained the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology for determining expiry-day settlement prices of index and stock derivatives. The market regulator also revised the timings and operational framework of the CAS in the equity cash market.

The changes will take effect from December 7, 2026, except for provisions governing the transition of unexecuted limit and iceberg orders from the continuous trading session, which will come into effect on February 8, 2027, according to a notification.

What changes from December 7, 2026?

Under SEBI's new framework, the CAS in the equity cash market will operate from 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm on all trading days. The changes aim to revise the closing process, including the way orders are placed and matched.

The CAS will operate for 10 minutes on all trading days, replacing the earlier schedule with a revised order-entry and matching process.

The session will begin with a one-minute reference-price calculation and transition period.

New rules for placing orders

3:30 pm to 3:31 pm: Reference-price calculation and transition from continuous trading.

3:31 pm to 3:36 pm: Both market and limit orders will be allowed.

After 3:36 pm: Only limit orders will be permitted. Market orders cannot be modified or cancelled.

3:38 pm to 3:40 pm: The session will close at a randomly determined time, followed by order matching.



Derivatives settlement methodology unchanged

SEBI has retained the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology for determining expiry-day settlement prices of index and stock derivatives.

For index derivatives, the settlement price will be calculated using the VWAP of constituent stocks during the last 30 minutes of continuous trading.

For stock derivatives, it will be based on the underlying stock's VWAP over the same period.

SEBI reviews Derivatives Settlement, Depository and Broker Regulations

Meanwhile, a consultation paper was put out to address concerns in respect of the settlement price of derivatives on the expiry date following review of CAS. Additionally, the market watchdog is also reviewing regulations governing depositories and their participants to simplify rules and strengthen fraud prevention. For brokers, the regulator is exploring graded compliance requirements based on their scale, client exposure and dependence on technology.

Separately, SEBI is addressing concerns over transactions such as tender offers, buybacks and offers for sale that remain outside the interoperability framework.

(With inputs from IANS)