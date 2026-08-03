SEBI order bears no direct impact on 'Z' Rs 3,143.5 crore fund-raising, says company

The spokesperson added that ZEEL is proceeding with all necessary steps for the fundraise, after receiving approvals from stock exchanges and shareholders at the July 31, 2026 EGM. The move is aimed at shoring up its financial base and delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has said a recent SEBI order barring two of its promoters will not impact its planned fundraising. A company spokesperson said on Sunday that ZEEL is seeking legal counsel and remains committed to completing the capital raise to strengthen its finances.

“The Company is in receipt of the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is seeking advice from legal experts on the same. The Company firmly believes that the order from SEBI has no direct bearing on the fund-raising exercise,” said ‘Z’ spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that ZEEL is proceeding with all necessary steps for the fundraise, after receiving approvals from stock exchanges and shareholders at the July 31, 2026 EGM. The move is aimed at shoring up its financial base and delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

“With regards to the allegations levied against the Company and its Promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken, to protect the interest of all stakeholders,” added ‘Z’ spokesperson.

What's the issue?

At the July 31 EGM, shareholders approved the preferential issue of 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity at Rs 126 per warrant. The deal is expected to infuse about Rs 3,143.5 crore into the company and raise the promoter group's holding to 23.79 per cent.

Shareholders also gave their nod to the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), covering 3,74,22,835 stock options for eligible employees of ZEEL and its subsidiaries. Each option will carry a face value of Rs 1.

The approval of these key proposals has further boosted shareholder confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. The higher promoter stake also ensures continuity at the leadership level.

The ESOP structure is designed to align employee growth goals with shareholder expectations, and is expected to drive sustained value creation for all stakeholders.