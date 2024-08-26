Sebi issues show-cause notice to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma for...

Sebi has issued a show-cause notice to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and board members who served during its initial public offering in November 2021 for alleged misrepresentation of facts, MoneyControl reported quoting people with direct knowledge of the matter. Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments aggregator Paytm, fell over 4 per cent on Monday after the news and closed at Rs 530 on NSE.

The notices from the market regulator pertain to Sharma’s alleged non-compliance with promoter classification norms. The outlet stated that the probe was initiated based on inputs from RBI. In January this year, the central bank issued a directive to prohibit Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, effective from February 29 onwards.