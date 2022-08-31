Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

SEBI bans companies over investment advisory, see names here

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred two individuals and two entities from the securities market for providing advisory services without market regulators authorisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

SEBI bans companies over investment advisory, see names here
SEBI bans companies over investment advisory, see names here

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred two individuals and two entities from the securities market for providing advisory services without market regulators authorisation.

The regulator has restrained Core Investment (proprietor Deepak Bamne) and Core Group (proprietor Matwar Mehra) from securities markets for three years.

The direction came after Sebi received a complaint against the entities for not making payout in respect of the investments made by the complainant.

Sebi conducted an examination in the matter and issued an ad-interim ex parte order-cum-show-cause notice dated November 26, 2019 against the entities and directed them to cease and desist from holding out/acting as investment advisor and research analyst and further prohibited them from the securities markets until further orders.

The regulator found that both the entities and their proprietors were engaged in providing investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi as an investment adviser, which violates IA (Investment Adviser) regulations.

The amount of money prima facie to have been collected by the entities was Rs 76.23 lakh, Sebi said in the order.

The regulator directed them to refund within three months the money received from investors (jointly and severally) as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities.

They have also been restrained from accessing as well as dealing in securities markets directly or indirectly in any manner for three years from the date of this order or till the expiry of three years from the date of completion of refunds to the investors.

In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi either directly or indirectly during or after the expiry of the debarment period.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on 9 entities for violating regulatory norms in the matter of SI Capital and Finance Services Ltd.

In another order, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on an individual for indulging in fraudulent practices in the preferential allotment of shares of Esaar India Ltd shares.

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.