SEBI announces investor KYC relaxations, proposes up to 80% early payouts for FPOs trading in commodity derivatives and retains BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE as significant indices.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday announced a series of measures to simplify the Know Your Client (KYC) process for investors, proposed an early payout facility for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) trading in commodity derivatives, and retained the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices in its list of 'Significant Indices'.

The measures are aimed at improving investor convenience, easing working capital constraints for FPOs and ensuring continuity in the regulatory framework governing significant indices.

SEBI simplifies KYC norms

Under the revised KYC framework, which will come into effect from December 24, 2026, unless specified otherwise, supplementary client information common across market intermediaries, including income range, occupation, tax compliance-related information and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) status, will be centralised at the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) level. This is expected to reduce duplication of documentation when investors approach multiple intermediaries.

Intermediaries will also be required to upload the Central Know Your Customer Identifier (CKYC ID) and Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN), wherever available, along with the expiry date of officially valid documents, as applicable.

In a significant relaxation, SEBI has made mobile number verification optional for intermediaries if a client's mobile number has already been verified and tagged as Aadhaar-linked in the KRA database.

"If the client mobile number is tagged by KRA as seeded with Aadhaar and verified, verification of such mobile number shall be optional for the intermediary accessing the information from the KRA database," SEBI said in its circular.

The regulator has also eased documentation requirements for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign nationals residing in India. Submission of overseas address proof will be optional, provided applicants submit proof of their Indian residential address and the intermediary verifies it.

Further, investors seeking to change their names will no longer need to submit separate proof of name change if the changes have already been incorporated into their PAN and Aadhaar records.

To facilitate the portability of KYC records across intermediaries, SEBI said either the current or permanent address of a client can be source-verified for address verification, subject to the prescribed validation conditions.

The regulator has also introduced measures to restrict the sharing of KYC information with intermediaries that no longer maintain an account-based relationship with clients.

Intermediaries other than mutual funds will have to inform KRAs within five working days of account closure. Similarly, mutual funds or their Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) will be required to notify KRAs about clients whose accounts across folios have maintained zero balances for six months.

SEBI clarified that several revised provisions would also apply to individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) from Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-compliant countries. KRAs have been directed to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the revised provisions within 30 days of the circular's issuance.

SEBI proposes early payout facility for FPOs

Separately, SEBI proposed allowing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to receive up to 80 per cent of the value of their sale transactions on commodity derivatives exchanges as early payout, up to 30 days before contract expiry.

In a consultation paper titled 'Early Pay Out (EPO) of funds for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)', the regulator proposed a framework under which eligible trading members could release funds to FPOs against agricultural commodities deposited in accredited warehouses.

"A maximum of 80% of the value of the sale transaction of the derivatives contract executed on the exchange, may be released as early pay-out to the FPO clients," SEBI said in the draft circular accompanying the consultation paper.

FPOs aggregate agricultural produce from small and marginal farmers and facilitate their access to organised markets, including exchange-based trading platforms. While they can receive funds immediately after executing transactions in physical markets, commodity derivatives transactions involve a waiting period before sale proceeds are realised.

SEBI noted that these delays create liquidity challenges for FPOs and restrict their ability to undertake fresh procurement of agricultural produce.

"Most FPOs operate with limited working capital and are required to make prompt payments to member farmers. Delays in realisation of funds may adversely affect their liquidity position, farmer confidence, and participation in exchange-based markets," the regulator said.

The proposal follows representations from FPOs and clearing corporations seeking a reduction in payment timelines after agricultural commodities are deposited.

Under the proposed framework, the early payout facility would be available only to FPOs trading in agricultural commodity derivatives that have deposited goods and completed the early pay-in requirements for their sale transactions.

Only corporate trading members with a minimum net worth of Rs 3 crore would be eligible to offer the facility. Their total exposure towards early payouts would be capped at three times their net worth.

Trading members would be permitted to use their own funds or borrow from scheduled commercial banks and RBI-regulated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), among other permitted funding sources.

"Under no circumstances should funds belonging to other clients be used for the purpose of providing EPO facility by the TM," SEBI said.

The regulator has also proposed allowing trading members to levy charges for providing early payouts. However, the charges and other terms and conditions must be disclosed to FPOs in advance, and their consent must be obtained before funds are released.

The remaining settlement amount would be released upon contract expiry after adjusting the early payout, applicable charges and other settlement obligations.

As a safeguard, FPOs receiving early payouts would not be permitted to square off or close the corresponding trading positions before settlement.

SEBI said the proposed framework seeks to facilitate early payments while ensuring that "settlement discipline, market integrity, and systemic stability are not compromised."

The regulator has invited public comments on the proposed framework and additional safeguards until December 16, 2026. The draft circular proposes that the framework come into force within three months of the issuance of the final circular.

BSE 200, Nifty CPSE retain significant index status

In another regulatory development, SEBI retained the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices in its list of 'Significant Indices', despite both indices failing to meet the prescribed assets under management (AUM) threshold during the half-yearly review period from January to June 2026.

In a circular, the regulator said the existing list of significant indices under the SEBI (Index Providers) Regulations, 2024, would remain unchanged following the review.

Under SEBI's circular dated May 5, 2026, a benchmark or index qualifies as significant if the daily average cumulative AUM tracking it across mutual fund schemes exceeds Rs 20,000 crore for each of the preceding six months, ending June 30 and December 31 every year.

During the latest review, the BSE 200 and Nifty CPSE indices did not meet the prescribed threshold. However, SEBI retained both indices in accordance with the provisions of its earlier circular.

"However, these indices are being retained in the list in terms of Para 5 of the said circular," SEBI said.

As per Para 5 of the May 5 circular, an index included in the list of 'Significant Indices' will continue to remain on the list unless the cumulative AUM tracking or benchmarking it fails to meet the prescribed threshold for a continuous period of three years, equivalent to six consecutive half-yearly reviews.

Accordingly, both indices will retain their significant index status despite failing to meet the threshold during the latest review period.

The regulator clarified that all other provisions of the earlier circular would remain unchanged and that the latest circular would come into force with immediate effect.

The circular has been issued to protect the interests of investors in securities and promote the development and regulation of the securities market. It is addressed to all index providers, stock exchanges, mutual funds, asset management companies and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).