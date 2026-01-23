SEBI accuses PwC, EY executives of insider trading in Yes Bank deal, details here

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notices to 19 individuals, accusing them of being involved in insider trading of Yes Bank shares in 2022, by sharing sensitive information about the company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accused PwC and EY of breaching the guidelines and being involved in the insider trading of Yes Bank shares in 2022. The securities regulator also said that the accused executives at US private equity firms Carlyle Group and Advent International had shared unpublished price-sensitive information related to the deal. It was a clear violation of insider trading rules.

SEBI issues notices to 19 individuals

According to the notice, issued in November 2025, two executives at PwC and EY and five other family members and friends made unlawful gains by trading in shares of Yes Bank ahead of its 2022 share offering. The SEBI notice also said that India-based executives of Carlyle, Advent, PwC, and EY shared unpublished price-sensitive information. It also said that a former Yes Bank board member shared price sensitive information, helping others in trading the Yes Bank shares. The price of the share opened 6% higher on July 29, 2002, the day when the deal was announced.

The SEBI accused a total of 19 individuals of insider trading. It said in its notice that the rules were breached as seven executives traded shares based on privileged information and four shared that information. The regulatory body named eight PwC and EY executives for weak compliance processes.

SEBI names top officials of EY, PwC

In its notice issued in November, the SEBI asked Rajiv Memani, EY India's Chairman and CEO, and the firm's Chief Operating Officer to explain why penalties should not be imposed. It said, "No restriction was ever imposed on trading or investing in listed companies with which EY was engaged for advisory, consulting, valuation, investment banking, or corporate finance services (other than audit)." The regulator has also asked PwC's Chief Industries Officer in India, Arnab Basu and two former executives to respond for failing to implement an adequate code‑of‑conduct framework at the firm.