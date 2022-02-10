Sean Raymond: 18-year-old business prodigy shares how to scale your online brand to multiple 7 figures

Searching for fresh growth opportunities is both desirable and troublesome for any entrepreneur. Even if your company has already carved out its name in a market, you always want to take a qualitative leap forward and reach a new level.

Scaling your company is no easy task. It requires revising a business plan, attracting new customers, aligning sales and marketing, and reducing operating costs. You may even have to re-segment your target audiences. Do not feel intimidated if all of this seems overwhelming. Expert eCommerce consulting & marketing services like Goodlife Agency are always here to help.

Self-made entrepreneur Sean Raymond has mastered every aspect of e-commerce and started making himself and his clients money. And he did it all at 17, no kidding. Through his business Goodlife Agency, Sean has already scaled 3 of his clients to multiple 7-figures and says that there are currently a few better on their way.

Sean is a down-right professional who brings a rare combination of charisma and skill-based dedication to his goals, deep insights into his client's customer bases, motivations, & desires.

Below are Sean's insights to better understand the core philosophy of growing an online brand.

Win Your Audience's Heart

Way ahead of her time, Coco Chanel was one of the first to build a personal brand. She revolutionized fashion by offering women elegant, comfortable clothing instead of constricting corsets and oversized hats. She shifted the trend toward an alternative, demonstrating that it is possible to act and see a brand in new ways.

When you create a brand, you should simultaneously endeavor to provide consumers with a unique value that they can't get anywhere else.

Therefore, your brand's success largely depends on your ability to touch the hearts of potential clients.

Sean put it perfectly, "Emotions drive a buyer's behavior… they move the whole world. People are not merely interested in the objective characteristics of your goods, but they are interested in knowing if a product fits their personality. It is why Goodlife Agency's marketing is so effective. We strive to capture the essence of each client's brand and translate it into understandable motivation for the audience; in other words, we take our client's proven branding and develop a deep emotional connection between their brands and audiences. When scaling to multiple 7-figures, the customer should become the essence of everything you do."

Review Your Marketing Assets

Many businesses with the required technological capabilities and high-quality products are still unable to compete effectively. It is frequently due to a lack of focus on the marketing aspect of the business's operations and an inability to leverage marketing-related intangible assets.

Many types of intangible assets are created internally and are of a marketing nature. Such assets include

● robust marketing strategy, market monitoring methods;

● know-how in marketing technologies;

● qualified personnel, effective, long-term relationships with buyers.

Mastery of these assets can act as a substantial competitive advantage.

Sean shares with us a three-step approach to making any business successful:

1. Build a team of professionals—you can't go it alone.

2. Multiply revenue streams (organic sales, paid ads, SMS & e-mail, influencer marketing, social media, Google ads) diversify business and spread risks.

3. Scale your paid ads—paid ads are the single best possible way to scale a brand doing anywhere from $10k-$50k per month to $150k-$300k per month.

If you're looking to tap into the growth mentioned above to six figures per month, you can speak directly to Sean by booking a call on the Goodlife Agency official website.