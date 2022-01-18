Scaling businesses on the biggest e-commerce platforms with automation: Ali Sher Shahid

E-commerce platforms are a goldmine for business owners to launch and sell products. However, despite the barrier of entry is so low, the business owners struggle to set up shop on Amazon and Walmart. Ali Sher Shahid is an Amazon & Walmart Automation Expert who builds and manages e-commerce stores for business owners who lack time and knowledge to do it themselves. He also offers consultancy services to clients who wish to explore the realm of e-commerce and helps design and execute a fool proof strategy for the same.

Ali Sher Shahid was intrigued by the e-commerce sector from a very early age but later discovered that there was a possibility of generating passive income from selling on these platforms. After trying out a few personal projects, he launched a store for daily use items which generated profit in three months. He understood that it was a profitable skill, one which he could use to help business owners migrate to the e-commerce platforms to save their flailing brick and mortar stores and sell their inventory at a higher profit margin. He now has multiple clients who are earning 6 figure revenues with their digital stores all because of the wholesome automation services offered by Ali Sher Shahid.

Apart from consulting services and automation services, Ali Sher Shahid is also a renowned coach who teaches youngsters and eager individuals about the hidden land of opportunity by selling on Amazon and Walmart. He currently runs a tight ship of trained professionals across multiple geographies who manage automation services for his clients.

Ali Sher Shahid shares his personal experiences of implementing a digital store and says, " Amazon and Walmart are two gigantic e-commerce platforms. It is where all the eyeballs are. No matter how much effort you put into creating your website, outranking these is next to impossible if you intend to sell consumer goods. It is the reason why I implement drop shipping on these platforms because the user base is very large, to begin with. Moreover, the profit margins are very high, and the inventory vanishes before the expected timeframe. I suggest every aspiring individual looking for a passive income stream to try out automation services."

