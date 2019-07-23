SC cancels registration of Amrapali Group, directs NBCC to complete unfinished housing projects

The Supreme Court of Tuesday cancelled the registration of all Amrapali group of companies and directed Enforcement Directorate to conduct a detailed investigation against the group for diverting home-buyers' money Supreme Court directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the unfinished housing projects in Noida and Greater Noia and handover these to home-buyers.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra pronounced the verdict in the case. Nearly 42, 000 home buyers are currently stuck with unfinished projects of Amrapali Group and the SC's direction will come as a blessings to them.

The bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also gave a big relief to homebuyers by ordering that homebuyers shall not be prevented from taking possession of the flats on account of non-payment of dues to Noida and Greater Noida authorities. The Court directed these authorities to issue completion certificate and recover dues from the sale of other assets created by the Amrapali Group.

The Court ordered that the incomplete project will be carried forward by NBCC at 8 per cent commission and ordered the homebuyers to pay the remaining part of payment that they are required to pay under the original agreement. This money shall be deposited with the apex court in UCO Bank and kept in a fixed deposit. This money shall then be used towards payment to NBCC on phase wise completion.This money due from homebuyers is to be paid within three months.

The Court directed Enforcement Directorate to launch money laundering investigation against directors and promoters of Amrapali Group after a forensic audit commissioned by the Court found instances of diversion of money invested by homebuyers. Already the group is facing investigation for fraud and cheating based on homebuyers complaints. The Court has directed perioduc reports to be tabled before it by both ED and UP Police.

The Court said that serious fraud has taken place where amost 40000 homebuyers of Amrapali group were cheated of their hard earned money and the same was utilized by the group to either launder the money abroad or create assets by opening fictitious companies.

The Court has ordered cancellation of registration under the RERA act and the lease deed of the land which remained in the company has been ordered to be transferred to a Court receiver. The Court appointed senior lawyer R Venkatramani as the Court receiver and it will be on him to transfer the lease to the homebuyers.

The Court faulted the officials of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities for colluding with the builder by issuing conditional NOCs based on which the banks gave loans to Amrapali group.The Noida and Greater Noida authorities also were negligent in seeing how the Amrapali Group sub-let land allotted to them to private properties and made profits.

The Court faulted banks for lending loans on conditional NOC as it was noted by the Court that no loan was required for the housing projects as the money collected from homebuyers was sufficient. However, on the audit of these companies Court found that the loan was never used in the housing projects.

Background of the case:

The apex court reserved the verdict in the matter on May 10 after Noida and Greater Noida authorities said they don't have the resources and expertise to construct the stalled projects of Amrapali Group.Both the authorities had favoured handing over the properties to a reputed builder under the supervision of a high powered committee.

The top court on May 8 said that it may give ownership rights of all the 15 prime residential properties of Amrapali to Noida and Greater Noida Authorities as it has failed to fulfil its obligations towards 42,000 home buyers.

The court had asked Noida authority to explain what action it has taken against Amrapali Group which was a "chronic defaulter" in payment of lease amount.Noida authority said that under their jurisdiction they have seven projects of Amrapali and they have an outstanding of nearly Rs 2,000 crore while they had received only Rs 505 crore.It had conceded that besides issuing repetitive show cause notices to Amrapali Group for defaulting in payments to Noida, they have not done anything.

Similar stand was taken by Greater Noida authority which had said that Amrapali Group has five projects under its jurisdiction out of which four are vacant lands and no construction has taken place.

The court appointed forensic auditors -- Pawan Aggarwal and Ravinder Bhatia -- have found wide scale irregularities in the financial affairs of Amrapali Group and their initial report has suggested that over Rs 3,000 crore of home buyers money..

On February 28, the apex court had allowed the Delhi police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two directors on a complaint that home-buyers of their various housing projects were cheated and duped of their funds. The top court, which is seized of several pleas of home-buyers seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group, also ordered attachment of personal properties of the CMD as also its directors -- Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar.

