SBI sees this fiscal as a turning point

Headlines

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad shine as Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeBusiness

Business

SBI sees this fiscal as a turning point

Rajnish Kumar says, has started the revamp of the corporate credit structure and system within the bank on lines that will widen its client base and focus on new segments

article-main
Latest News

DNA Money Correspondent

Updated: May 30, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar expects fiscal 2020 to be a turning point for India’s biggest lender. The bank will direct its efforts to achieve a more sustainable mix of business both in its domestic and overseas operations, Kumar wrote to the bank’s shareholders in SBI’s FY19 annual report.

To assuage the fears of bad loans, Kumar told shareholders that exposure to sensitive and stressed sectors such as real estate and telecom are being reviewed at half-yearly intervals. Sectors such as power, telecom, iron and steel, textiles, which are going through a challenging phase, are watched continuously. 

The bank, he said, has started the revamp of the corporate credit structure and system within the bank on lines that will widen its client base and focus on new segments.

He said he is taking cues from the last year; the bank has set the goal to achieve a healthy credit growth of 10-12% in this fiscal. 

To an extent the credit revival and recoveries in fiscal 2019 have already set the tone and the bank is confident of achieving the target set this fiscal.

“My message this year highlights the progress in the revival strategy,” he said.

The growth in business, Kumar said, will be achieved by portfolio re-ordering to reduce the credit risk-weighted assets (RWA) to total advances ratio and internal reorganisation of the corporate banking. 

“Accordingly, our transformation strategy going forward will continue to focus predominantly on five areas: customer service, corporate credit revamp, digitisation of banking operations, synergy between subsidiaries and development of our human resource,” said Kumar.

The bank already has a large customer base in every business segment and therefore the benefits of retaining the existing customer base far outweigh the cost of acquiring new.

“Accordingly, in the coming year, the bank will roll out revised customer satisfaction measures to gauge customer satisfaction. Our unique training programme - ‘Nayi Disha- Phase 2’ - be focusing on a customer-centric approach for employees, thus linking our human resource training with customer service,” he said.

“Strengthening of credit processes and increased product penetration across high priority relationships have been and will be our guiding principle going forward,” he said. However, Kumar cautioned that a sustainable recovery is not just a mechanical arithmetic but also requires deep structural transformation and strategic shifts in the portfolio. Revamping of corporate credit structure and system within the bank has already been initiated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 801 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 29

Bodybuilder cop Deepak Sharma accuses pro wrestlers Rounak, Ankit Gulia of duping him of Rs 50 lakh

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE