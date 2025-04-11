MS Dhoni walked away from international cricket six years ago but still plays IPL as a CSK player.

MS Dhoni, former Team India skipper, was recently seen watching the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Pakistan. The 43-year-old walked away from international cricket six years ago but still plays IPL as a CSK player. Dhoni made his last international appearance for the country in June 2019. The captain cool led India to World Cup wins in 2011 (ODI) and 2007 (T20) along with the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. However, even after he retires from international cricket, he makes whopping making from different sources including brand deals, business investments and more. Dhoni was also roped in as the brand ambassador for the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank in October 2023.

Being a brand ambassador for SBI, Dhoni gets a fee of Rs 6 crore for this endorsement, reports suggest. He is responsible for playing a central role in the bank's various marketing and promotional initiatives. “We are pleased to onboard MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador of SBI. Mr. Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand’s ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity and unwavering dedication. – Mr Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI,” a SBI post on October 28, 2023 stated. Besides, Dhoni continues to feature in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who retained him ahead of the mega auction last year. He will reportedly play as an uncapped player in IPL 2025.

​On the other hand, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is earning Rs 18.9 lakh per month in rent from SBI, whose market cap is Rs 6.39 lakh crore, as of February 24. The actor has leased a 3,150 sq. ft. space near his residence, Jalsa, Zapkey.com reported. The 15-year lease agreement includes rent hikes, increasing to Rs 23.6 lakh after five years and Rs 29.5 lakh after ten years.