India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

SBI news: State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has become the sixth Indian company to enter the coveted USD 100 billion market-cap club. This comes a day after SBI's share price gained over 1 per cent on Thursday to hit a record high, with its market capitalisation crossing the USD 100 billion mark.

SBI Share Price

SBI shares closed at Rs 959.85 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, taking its market cap to Rs 8.87 lakh crore (over USD 100 billion). With this milestone, the state-run lender is now only behind Reliance Industries (USD 228.7 billion), followed by HDFC Bank (USD 183.6 billion), Bharti Airtel (USD 140.3 billion), Tata Consultancy Services (USD 124.8 billion), and ICICI Bank (USD 108.5 billion). SBI share price has witnessed a strong upward trajectory in recent months. The stock has gained 10 per cent in the past month and over 23 per cent in the last six months.

Why SBI shares rose

The rally in SBI share price comes after the lender’s strong second-quarter performance in FY26 on Wednesday, where it beat analysts’ estimates and reported robust earnings growth. SBI’s total business also crossed the Rs 100 lakh crore mark.

SBI Q2 Results

SBI reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 20,159.67 crore during the quarter ended September 2025, supported by a Rs 4,593 crore profit from divesting a 13.18% stake in Yes Bank.

SBI Net Income

SBI's net interest income (NII) in Q2FY26 grew 3.28% to Rs 42,985 crore, while pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) fell 6.8% YoY to Rs 27,310.92 crore. Whole Bank Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY26 was at 2.97% and Domestic NIM was at 3.09%.