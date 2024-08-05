SBI fraud alert: Centre issues stern warning to customers, details inside

The government has alerted State Bank of India (SBI) customers about a new scam message circulating on social media. This fraudulent message, purportedly from SBI, instructs recipients to download an APK file to redeem reward points, according to the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Always verify any messages directly with official SBI channels. If you receive an unusual message or a request for personal information, it's crucial to contact SBI through their verified methods to confirm its authenticity. Staying vigilant and cautious can help protect your personal and financial information from fraud.

"Beware‼️ Have you received a message asking you to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links," reads a post from the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Fake Message Example:

Dear Valued Customer,

Your SBI NetBanking Reward points (Rs 16870.00) will expire today! Redeem them now through the SBI REWARD App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account.

Thank you,

Team SBI

Beware ‼️



Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards #PIBFactCheck



@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp



Never download unknown files or click on such links



https://t.co/AbVtZdQ490 pic.twitter.com/GhheIEkuXp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 31, 2024

How to protect yourself from scams:

Verify Sender Authenticity: Always check if the message is from a legitimate source. Contact your bank directly using verified contact details to confirm any suspicious requests or information.

Avoid Clicking Links: Don’t click on links or download files from unsolicited messages. Scammers often use these to install malware or steal your information.

Check for Red Flags: Look out for signs of fraud, such as urgent language, threats of account suspension, or requests for personal information. Legitimate organizations will never ask for sensitive details via email or text.

Use Official Apps and Websites: Only use official banking apps and websites for transactions and account management. Avoid third-party apps or links provided in messages.