SBI FD rates increased, PNB, IDBI also hike fixed deposit interest rates; check details

SBI FD Rates, PNB FD rates: IDBI bank has raised its rates by 25 basis points. (File)

The State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and IDBI bank have increased their fixed deposit rates. All the three banks have implemented the revised rates. SBI has increased the FD rates by 0.15 percent to 0.20 percent. The bank said the deposits with value less than Rs 2 crore and whose tenure is between 211 days and three years, will get more interest. Deposits with tenure between 211 days and 2 years got a .20 percent interest hike. Deposits between 2-3 years got a hike of .15 percent. There is no change in the FD rates with tenure between 3 years and 10 years.

Here's the list of SBI rates

From 7 days to 45 days, 2.90 percent; from 46 days to 179 days, 3.90 percent; from 180 days to 210 days, 4.40 percent; 4.60 percent for tenure between 211 days and 1 year; 5.30 percent for tenure between 1 year and 2 years; 5.35 percent for tenure between 2 and years and 5.50 percent for tenure between 5 and 10 years.

Punjab National Bank also increased the FD rates. Here are its rates: 7-45 days, 3 percent; 46-90 days, 3.25 percent; 91-179 days, 4 percent; 180 days to 1 year, 4.5 percent; 1-2 years, 5.2 percent; 2-3 years, 5.3 percent; 3-5 years, 5.50 percent; 5-10 years, 5.60 percent.

Meanwhile, IDBI has increased the interest rates on term deposits by 25 basis points. Here are its rates: 91 days to 6 months, 4 percent; 3-5 years, 5.60 percent; 5-7 years, 5.75 percent; 7-10 years, 5.75 percent; tax-saving FDs, 5.75 percent.