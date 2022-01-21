Savaliya's Vraj Infrastructure Group is re-Defining landscape of city since inception

Infrastructure investments are essential for a country's economic development and prosperity. Vraj Infrastructure is the leader among the infrastructure companies in Gujarat. The company pioneered fulfilling dreams and delivering dream spaces in 1995 and keeping on with the success anecdote; the Vraj infrastructures have remarkable footprints in Bhavnagar, Jetpur, Junagadh, Gondal, Shaper, Indore & Rajkot. The company is an Indian giant with the capacity and capability to deliver and match international standards.

The company has been successfully working on Government projects, Industrial & Residential plots, Residential & Commercial projects, and Malls & Shops. Vraj Infra. are also engaged in the financial sector as Vraj Fund Sector inc. Since its inception, they have beautified more than 1 million sq. Ft. of the area with their top construction. The company has delivered more than 1500 dream homes to make people pleased and satisfied. The company's advancement provides privacy, space, amenities, and beautiful natural land. Vraj Infrastructure Group is experienced, stable, reliable, with outstanding customer services at the forefront of their building process.

Vraj Infrastructure is the brainchild of Sandip M. Savaliya, and Mr Sanjay Savaliya is the company's Co-Founder. He possesses experience of a decade in the real estate sector. Mr Savaliya has invariably focused on delivering unseen buildings in the residential and commercial sectors. Mr Savaliya has been bestowed with various awards, including the 'Best Residential Project (Affordable) Gujarat Real Estate Awards in 2018-19', the 'Best Developer - Premium Residential in Gujarat Realty Leaders Summit & Award in 2015'.

Since its inception, Sanjay Savaliya has been associated with the company as a promoter. He is credible for the company's general chores and makes strategic decisions. He is a notable individual and is part of various national associations. Having expertise in Business Management, Finance, Accounts, Audit, and real estate matters, he heads the company's marketing and commercial relationship management departments.

Vraj Infrastructure strives to become India's most ushering real estate company, providing world-class real estate services that meet their clientele needs at all eternities. Their vision of realising your dream extends across markets with several landmark developments worldwide. Vraj Infrastructure aims to formulate a world-class real estate concept across the globe. Apart from this, Vraj Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is also involved in Samaj Seva programs. They have been donating through different channels and empowering the masses throughout the country.

Mr. Savaliya has an extensive focus on delivering the finest industrial parks and a Notch Residential project for the real estate sector in the coming future. Delivering the highest possible qualitative infrastructure will be on the priority list. The company is also centralising its focus on various ongoing projects, viz. Oorja 10, Oorja 12 Oorja 14 ( Industrial Open Pots); Apple Altura and Apple ambience (Residential Flats) and Apple gold (Commercial Shops & Office). The entire Vraj Infrastructure battalion is delighted to introduce Architect Hafeez Contractor to the Saurashtra region for the first time. The ongoing projects of Vraj Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. will come up with premium amenities and excellent overall infrastructure.

Vraj Infrastructure Group is an evolution splotched with tremendous success. It intends to help the future of real estate with new technology, buyers, agent relationships, and changing demographics. You can buy the Vraj Infrastructure Group projects with good infrastructure and easy connectivity through online portal searching.

At Vraj Infrastructure Group, each apartment is carefully drawn up to provide you with the best conveniences and comfort. Also, they provide ample personal space for you and your family. They offer you a new proactive approach to a complete lifestyle. Vraj Infrastructure is now exceptionally proud of being one of the topmost real estate companies while engraving shapes to the imaginations in Rajkot, including its various other surrounding areas. The company follows an ideology of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to bring a luxurious life.

(Brand Desk Content)