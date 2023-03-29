Search icon
Saurav Ganguly's daughter Sana is working at this big MNC, her whopping salary is...

Former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly is working with a big international company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Saurav Ganguly's daughter Sana is working at this big MNC, her whopping salary is...
Sana Ganguly | Photo: Instagram

Former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly's daughter Sana has been on the news for her dance performances and more. There are many photographs of Sana Ganguly are floating on the internet from her childhood. It can be a shocker for many that she is now a grown woman and her graduation will be complete this year. Even before graduating, Sana found a job for herself. 

Sana did her schooling at Loreto House School in Kolkata and then went to London to pursue graduation in Economics from University College London (UCL). 

Sana worked full-time at Enactus UCL alongside her studies. Enactus UCL helps young entrepreneurs and large corporates build their own social enterprises. During this, she got the opportunity to work with all the big companies in the world including-- HSBC, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and others companies.

Current job

According to Sana Ganguly's LinkedIn profile, she is currently working as an intern at PwC since June 2022. PwC is one of the largest financial advice companies in the world. The business of this company is spread in 152 countries around the world. More than 3.28 lakh people work in this company. 

Salary Package

The interesting thing is that these companies also pay handsomely to the students doing internships here. According to the website UK.indeed.com, an average salary of Rs 30 lakhs is given annually during an internship at PwC. Hence, it is assumed that Sana is also getting a salary of Rs 30 lakhs or more. 

