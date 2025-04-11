Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading oil producers and exporters. Its major oil fields include the Ghawar Field, the world’s largest onshore oil field, and the Safaniya Field, the largest offshore oil field.

Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered 14 new oil and gas fields in the eastern region and the Empty Quarter of the country, according to the state-run news agency SPA. These include both new fields and reservoirs, but officials say the amount of oil and gas found is relatively small.

Out of the total discoveries, six oil fields and two reservoirs contain Arab oil in different grades. Together, they have a production capacity of 8,126 barrels of oil per day. The discovery also includes two natural gas fields and four gas reservoirs. These can produce about 80.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Additionally, the gas linked to oil reservoirs could produce up to 2.11 million SCFD.

In February, Saudi Arabia produced about 9 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to OPEC’s March report.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading oil producers and exporters. Its major oil fields include the Ghawar Field, the world’s largest onshore oil field, and the Safaniya Field, the largest offshore oil field. Both are operated by Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil-producing company.

Oil was first discovered in Saudi Arabia in 1938, and since then, the country has become a key player in the global energy market. Today, Saudi Arabia holds the second-largest oil reserves in the world, estimated at 267 billion barrels. This is around 16–17% of global reserves and about 22% of OPEC’s total proven reserves.

While the new discoveries may not add much to current production, they continue to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position in the global oil and gas industry.