Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, is in discussions to invest in two planned refineries in India. This move aims to secure a stable market for its crude oil in one of the fastest-growing economies, according to reports.

India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, is working to become a global refining hub as Western countries reduce their crude processing capacity in favour of cleaner energy. However, Saudi Arabia’s share in India's oil imports has declined as Indian refiners explore cheaper alternatives like Russian crude.

Aramco is currently negotiating investments in Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL) planned refinery in Andhra Pradesh and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) proposed refinery in Gujarat. Both companies are state-controlled, and the Indian government aims to finalise a deal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of this year.

BPCL has already announced a plan to invest $11 billion in its Andhra Pradesh refinery and petrochemical project. ONGC’s Gujarat refinery, however, is still in the early stages. According to refinery officials, both projects will move forward regardless of Aramco’s involvement, depending on the terms of the deal.

Aramco has proposed supplying crude equivalent to three times its stake in each refinery, but Indian refiners are cautious about long-term crude supply commitments.

Aramco has previously attempted to enter India’s refining sector. In 2018, it joined a consortium to build a large refinery, but land acquisition issues caused delays. A 2019 deal with Reliance Industries also fell through due to valuation disagreements.