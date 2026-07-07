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Saudi Arabia's biggest crude price cut in 20 years signals competition in Asian market, how may it impact India

The price has now shifted from a premium to a $1.50-per-barrel discount compared to the Oman-Dubai benchmark.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Saudi Arabia's biggest crude price cut in 20 years signals competition in Asian market, how may it impact India
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Saudi Arabia has shocked global energy markets with its sharpest crude oil price cut for Asian buyers in over 20 years. The announcement comes just weeks after oil prices spiked due to tensions in the Middle East.  

The Kingdom reduced the official selling price of its flagship Arab Light crude for August shipments to Asia by $11 per barrel. The price has now shifted from a premium to a $1.50-per-barrel discount compared to the Oman-Dubai benchmark.

Oil markets steady as Gulf exports recover

The timing of the price cut matters. Only weeks ago, crude prices had jumped due to a US-Iran military standoff that also threatened shipping via the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for nearly 20% of global oil. The disruptions drove Brent crude up sharply and sparked fears of another energy crisis. Those worries have now faded.  

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has mostly returned to normal, Gulf oil exports have bounced back, and markets are no longer bracing for an immediate supply shock. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has decided to raise output by another 188,000 barrels per day from August, and producers like the UAE have also increased production. As a result, attention has moved away from geopolitical risks toward rising supply and concerns about soft global demand, especially from China.

In this context, Saudi Arabia’s steep price cuts seem designed to defend its market share, not to address a supply shortage.  

Why is Saudi Arabia offering a big discount to Asia?

Asia is the world’s top crude importing region and key to Saudi exports. India, China, Japan and South Korea are major buyers of Saudi oil.  

However, competition has intensified, especially from Russia. Post-Ukraine war sanctions pushed Russia to sell discounted crude to Asia, with India and China now its biggest clients.

Analysts see the cut as Saudi Arabia trying to protect its market share in Asia and counter rival suppliers. It also signals softer demand in the region, led by a slowdown in China that’s weighing on oil consumption.  

How this will impact India?

India could gain from the development, though retail fuel prices are unlikely to fall immediately.  

India meets about 85% of its crude oil needs through imports, making it one of the biggest energy buyers globally. Cheaper crude typically trims the import bill, strengthens the current account, helps cool inflation, and gives the government some fiscal breathing room.

Cheaper crude for a longer period also reduces expenses for sectors like aviation, logistics, manufacturing and transport that use a lot of petroleum products.  

However, it won’t directly mean lower petrol and diesel prices. Indian fuel rates are shaped by crude prices plus refinery margins, freight, currency moves, taxes, and OMC pricing decisions. The eventual relief for consumers hinges on the duration of low crude prices and whether companies choose to pass them through.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, is hovering around $72 a barrel while WTI is near $69 a barrel. Those prices are similar to pre-escalation levels seen before US-Iran hostilities picked up, and much of the geopolitical risk premium from that period has faded.  

But analysts warn that risks haven’t gone away. US-Iran ties remain tense, and any fresh disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or new military flare-up could send oil prices climbing again.

Saudi Arabia’s steep cut signals a major shift in global oil dynamics

Saudi Arabia’s record discount also points to a bigger change in the global oil market. 

The focus has shifted from supply shortages to oversupply. OPEC+ is gradually bringing back output, Gulf shipments have recovered after the regional conflict, and demand growth is still unclear. 

For Saudi Arabia, cutting prices is a way to protect its market share in Asia as competition from Russia and other exporters heats up. 

For India, one of the largest crude buyers, that rivalry could help. If global oil prices stay low in the coming months, India may see reduced import bills and lower inflation. But whether consumers get cheaper petrol and diesel will depend as much on domestic pricing decisions as on global oil trends.

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