The global soft drink industry, long dominated by Coca-Cola and Pepsi, may face unexpected competition from Saudi Arabia. The country has unveiled Milaf Cola, the world’s first cola made from dates, at the Riyadh Date Festival.

Developed by Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Milaf Cola offers a healthier alternative to traditional sodas. Free from artificial sweeteners, it uses high-quality, locally-sourced dates, rich in natural sugars, dietary fibers, and essential minerals. This innovative drink combines refreshment with health benefits.

Unlike conventional sodas, which often contain excessive processed sugar and offer little nutritional value, Milaf Cola provides a naturally sweetened, fizzy option. Described by one enthusiast as “like drinking sunshine, if sunshine tasted like dates and happiness,” the drink was a hit at the Riyadh Date Festival.

Thurath Al-Madina has ensured Milaf Cola meets international food safety standards. The company also highlights its environmental benefits.

Thurath Al-Madina plans to expand Milaf Cola’s production and introduce it globally. The company also hinted at more date-based beverages in the works, including energy drinks.

This new contender could challenge the dominance of global soda giants while offering consumers a healthier and eco-friendly choice.