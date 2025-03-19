Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen visited their alma mater, Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, on the school’s centenary to launch the ‘Flight of the Eagle’ book. The two while sharing how the school shaped their life, also talked about the importance of schools.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen visited their school in Hyderabad and relived some old moments. The two had visited their alma mater, Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, on the school’s centenary to launch the ‘Flight of the Eagle’, a coffee table book that commemorates the school’s 100 years. The prestigious school has been a renowned institution for over a century and continues to run with the same pride even amid many new educational institutions in the city.

Satya Nadella reminisces school days

The two tech CEOs of some of the biggest tech companies globally reminisced about their time at school. Satya Nadella visited the school on its 101st anniversary for the first time in 45 years after completing his studies. He narrated that it was in his seventh grade that he joined the coveted school as his bureaucrat-father got a transfer in Hyderabad from New Delhi. He also mentioned that in more than 40 years, a lot has changed.

Talking more about how school and hostel days shaped his mindset and exposed him to life, he said that it was in his hostel that he witnessed a lot about various aspects of life. He particularly mentioned about exposing to literature. Nadella attributed a boost in his confidence to his hostel peers and school days.

Relevance of schools in the time of AI

As an alumnus with an innovate approach, Satya Nadella told the students that even though Artificial Intelligence may go beyond human limits in fields like Mathematics and reasoning, schools can never become irrelevant.

Narayen also talked about the importance of school and how its atmosphere played a significant role in building leadership qualities. He further described the importance of all round education that helped him shape his vision. A coffee table book titled "Flight of the Eagle" was released to commemorate the school's centennial anniversary, showcasing its rich legacy and profound influence on society.

About Hyderabad Public School

Founded in 1923 by the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, H.E.H. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Hyderabad Public School initially operated as Jagirdar's College. Predating India's independence, the institution was renamed in 1951, following the abolition of the Zamindari system in 1950. Today, it proudly stands on a 122-acre lush green campus in the heart of Hyderabad. The school boasts of facilities like smart classrooms, cafeteria and many sports like volleyball, throwball, tennis, table-tennis and more are played here.