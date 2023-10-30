SAT lifts SEBI ban on Zee’s Punit Goenka, paves way for him to resume as MD, CEO

Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has repealed SEBI’s order that barred him from holding key directorship in listed entities.

Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprises can now resume as managing director and CEO of Zee, one of the largest media companies in India, after Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) repealed SEBI’s order that barred him from holding key directorship in listed entities. Although the tribunal has quashed SEBI’s decision, it has allowed the market regulator to continue the investigation.

“In view of the aforesaid the Sebi order cannot be sustained and is quashed. The confirmatory order passed by Sebi on 14 August is set aside. The appeal is allowed. The appellants however will co-operate in the ongoing investigation." A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said in an order that was reserved on 27 September.

The legal battle with SEBI has been a big hurdle in Zee’s proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merger has already received a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal on August 10.