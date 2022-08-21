Sarafa Bazar India uses omnichannel strategy to revolutionize the jewellery industry

The Indian jewellery industry has long been one of the largest and most widely known for providing the world with the most complex metals and diamonds. In the twenty-first century, the industry has evolved and adopted a new appearance in areas including design, manufacture, display, marketing, and retail. This adoption process has put forth many transitions in the jewellery business's traditional techniques. Indian jewelers are reevaluating their brick-and-mortar business strategies and using an omnichannel approach with a more robust digital strategy to boost sales. In actuality, technology is assisting people in completing their tasks rapidly with convenience. Keeping the same idea in mind, Indian Entrepreneur Archit Jain incepted Sarafa Bazar India. Technology and regular business have been combined by the brand, which has redefined accepted norms and transformed the ornament industry's operations.

Through Sarafa Bazar India, a B2B platform, the entrepreneur has created a gateway for jewellers who are makers, wholesalers, and retailers. They will be able to communicate with more potential customers and showcase the breadth of their offerings through this website. Although the firm advertises its products online, actual physical transactions between the buyer and seller are carried out to ensure complete transparency. Sarafa Bazar India has presented a transmission using the tedious and time-consuming conventional approach. Any jeweller may now study the newest trends and manufacturers/wholesalers from the comfort of their showroom with the help of our brand. Today, a jeweller from Uttar Pradesh can search Mumbai or any other city for a producer or wholesaler of the newest jewellery styles. While seated in their showroom, they can send money using RTGS and purchase jewellery. Modern jewellers now offer the latest styles at competitive costs.

When asked about the moment of epiphany that led to the inception of this brand, Founder Archit Jain stated, "I have always been familiar with the issues that are faced in the jewellery industry because I have ancestors who have worked in it for the past 80 years. In addition, I finished my engineering degree and spent two years working online while studying digital marketing and the IT sector. I realized that it is impossible for a wholesaler or retailer to attend every expo in search of the newest jewellery designs and their maker or wholesaler. In order to grow their businesses, manufacturers and wholesalers are also looking for new customers. To reach all of India, they must participate in jewellery expos held in various locations. These exhibits are very expensive. Therefore, the merchant cannot exhibit in every expo. In addition, the supplier cannot access all regions of the country.

The brand addressed buyers' and sellers' concerns in the B2B jewellery sector. It delivers better customer service than promised and more than they have paid for, which is what makes it intrinsic. The company's name, "SARAFA BAZAR INDIA," contains the word "jewellery market." The founder believes their name is simple and connected to every jeweller since it is memorable to them. In the attempt to offer the best of the possible, it thoroughly understands the clients' needs because the team is conversant with the jewellery industry and online commerce. In terms of the future, the firm is putting utmost efforts to engage with every jeweller in India, both small and large, from a long-term vantage point.

