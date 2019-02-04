Saradha scam: Not just CBI, SFIO was also denied access to relevant documents?

Saradha scam: In the probe to Saradha chitfund scam, it's not just the Central Bureau Investigation earlier a team of SFIO was also denied access to the relevant documents.

Zee Business got an access to a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) report, according to which, the agency officials could not get the first hand access of documents and records as it was in custody of West Bengal Police which was reluctant to share them, and various offices of Sardha Group Companies were sealed by the local police.

SFIO noted in its report, "The investigation team could not lay hands on the original books of accounts or other original documents of the Saradha Group as the same were in the custody of the West Bengal Police and repeated requests did not yield any result. Only limited information was made available by the police authorities”.

SFIO approached the West Bengal Police with a view to collect the primary evidence. For this purpose, regular communication with the State Police authorities was maintained. The West Bengal Police provided very few documents only, which were either already in public domain or had little relevance for leading the investigation.

In this regard, a letter dated 3.12.2013 was sent to the Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate stating therein the details of the documents provided by West Bengal Police, despite the best efforts, the requisite level of cooperation could not be obtained. State police had access to and control of plethora of records and documents in their possession/ lying in the sealed / locked office premises of Saradha Group, SFIO says in its report that “Investigation team could not get access to these records. Subsequently, the investigating officers from SFIO personally visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to collect the documents, but the records were not made available, except copies of the Charge Sheets filed by them in this matter”

To complete its report the SFIO team had to rely on third party sources including ED Income Tax Department, SEBI, Commission of Enquiry by Justice Shyamal Sen, vendors of Saradha Group, investors and agents of the group. Other sources included banks where accounts were maintained by the group, employees of the group. The SFIO also examined directors who were in judicial custody, they were examined after obtaining permission of the court.

SFIO had a difficult time in validating the data contained in third party documents by cross referencing the same with other sources and also corroborating the same by oral evidence of Sudipta Sen and other key managerial personnel of the Sardha group. State police had collected all the documents and sealed/locked the business premises of Sardha Group companies.

SFIO investigation found that there were close to 200 companies of Sardha Group but main operations were concentrated in 12-14 Companies. SFIO had investigated 15 Companies related to Sardha Group in its report. SFIO had found many violation in activities of Sardha Group like Violation of provisions of Sec 58A of the Companies Act, 1956, Cheating under Section 420 IPC, 1860, Misappropriation of property under Section 403 IPC, 1860, Falsification of Books of Account and Financial Statements under section 628 of the Companies Act, 1956 read with 477A IPC, 1860, Role of Auditors & other professionals in falsification, Role of Directors in falsification and misappropriation, Non-filing of Annual Returns and Financial Statements, Criminal breach of trust under Section 406/409 IPC, 1860.

UPA 2 Government had ordered SFIO investigation in April 2013 but the West Bengal Government had already ordered SIT probe in the matter. State Government had also constituted Justice Shymal Sen Commission of Enquiry to investigate the matter. Later in May 2014 Supreme Court also ordered CBI to investigate the scam. Sudipto Sen had written 18 page letter to Anti Corruption Branch of CBI of Kolkata and alleged political pressure and threat to his life.