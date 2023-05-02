Sanjeev Bhikchandani: IIM alumnus Naukri.com founder, visit to an exhibition led him to build Rs 49,000 crore company

Sanjeev Bikhchandani | Photo: LinkedIn

Sanjeev Bikchandi is an Indian entrepreneur who founded the online portal Naukri.com which is now India's biggest online job portal. Sanjeev Bikhchandani grew up in a middle-class family to a doctor's father and a homemaker mother. Sanjeev Bikchandi did a Bachelor of Arts with Economics as a major from St Stephen's College, Delhi. After graduation, he started working as an Accounts Executive at Lintas in 1984. He worked there for three years. In 1987, he left his job and went to Ahmedabad to pursue PGDM. He completed his MBA in 1989 from IIM Ahmedabad.

After MBA, he had a well-paying job at GlaxoSmithKline as a product executive. He left that job one year later and started working on his business idea. He started his business from a small room and the household was run by his wife Surabhi at that time. In 1990, he established two companies with his friend named Info Edge and Indmark. But he separated from his partner in 1993 and this led him to opt for various other options to earn decent money.

There, he was informed about what is e-mail and how it is used. After a little research of his own, he asked the seller to create a website for him. Because all the servers were in the US, a website could not be created in India. He called his brother studying in the US and asked him for help. They rented a server which cost 25 dollars a month.

In the mid-90s, Bikhchandani launched Naukri.com with 1,000 ads which were picked from various classified ads and magazines. In fact, it was a database of recruitment consultants, resumes, and jobs.

In the first year, Naukri.com did a business of around Rs 2.5 lakh and 80 percent of the jobs were available for free at that time. In the second year, the company earned Rs 18 lakh and after that there was no looking back. In 2004, the company booked a profit of Rs 8.4 crores. In 2006, Naukri.com became India's first Dotcom company to get marked on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Infos is currently valued at Rs 95,760 crore. The first mobile app of Naukri.com was launched in 2012 for both Android and iPhone users. Sanjeev Bikhchandani's net worth is Rs 10,700 crore today and he is listed among India's top 100 richest men.