Sanjay Khanna is appointed CEO, country manager for India by American Express Banking Corp

American Express stated, Khanna leads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager for India. 

American Express in a statement said Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation's consumer and commercial businesses. 

In his new role, the statement said he will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India.

American Express Banking Corp is a foreign sector bank in India. The headquarters is located in New York. It has 0 branches and offers all financial services to its clients, including savings deposits, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, loans, personal loans, PPF accounts, lockers, net banking, mobile banking, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, E-Wallets, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha. Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and numerous others.

(With inputs from PTI)

