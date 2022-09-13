Sanjay Khanna is appointed CEO, country manager for India by American Express Banking Corp

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager for India.

American Express in a statement said Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation's consumer and commercial businesses.

In his new role, the statement said he will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India.

(With inputs from PTI)