Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is known for his acting skills and style. The actor also invested in many businesses and ventures. Dutt also forayed into the alcohol industry with the launch of Glenwalk in June 2023. He is the brand partner for The Glenwalk, a premium Scotch whisky brand.

The Glenwalk recently achieved a significant milestone by selling 600,000 bottles in the first seven months of the current financial year. The brand has established a strong presence in India’s spirits market, operating across 10 states.

How much is Sanjay Dutt's whisky priced at?

The Glenwalk Scotch costs Rs 1,599 to Rs 1,600 per bottle (700 ml). It is a blend of fine malt and grain Scotch whiskies matured in various traditional oak casks. Sanjay Dutt is the brand partner for The Glenwalk. The brand was founded in partnership with Cartel Bros, a premium whiskey maker founded by Moksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani, and Neeraj Singh. Moksh Sani is the founder of the alcohol retailing chain Living Liquidz.

The Glenwalk is presently available in key markets, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Goa, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

