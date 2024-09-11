This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Meet woman, who worked as an assistant professor, cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt, got AIR...

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

7 animals that can regrow their body parts

7 animals that can regrow their body parts

From Babur to Aurangzeb, this is what the Mughal kings loved to eat

From Babur to Aurangzeb, this is what the Mughal kings loved to eat

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

HomeBusiness

Business

This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...

This decision will impact approximately 9 to 10 % of its managerial employees

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Samsung India is said to have planned to dismiss more than 200 employees in its executive capacity in the fields of mobile phones, consumer electronics and home appliances. This decision, due to reduced business expansion and weak customer demand, will impact approximately 9 to 10 % of its managerial employees, as stated by the reports.

The dismissals which involve some top officials include the following: it is accompanied by a severance package which is three months’ pay plus an extra month of pay for every completed year of service. This has led to a rise in the number of applications from laid-off Samsung executives to other firms, a CEO of a rival home appliance firm said.

Adding to these problems, the workers of Samsung’s Chennai factory are on an indefinite strike for the third day now. The strike which started on September 9 has affected the manufacturing of consumer durables like television, refrigerator, and washing machines. About 50% of the factory output has been impacted, and many workers have been absent from their duties.

The timing of the strike is very strategic as it is to be held before the onset of the festive season in India, which is a good time for consumer electronics. Even though Samsung tried to keep production at 50-80% during the strike, it has altered the company’s ability to increase production during this important sales period.

Screenshot-2024-09-11-at-11-31-31-Smk-Nsn-Bk-Cby3-KLK5-Qx-M7-EQ-650-80-jpg-webp-WEBP-Image-650-433-p

Samsung India is also planning a revamp of the company structure, and this may include integration of some business segments, for instance television and home appliances.

Such a restructuring might result in more dismissals since the company seeks to cut management levels, human resources, and overheads for increased productivity. It is planned to decide the final structural changes to this reorganization after Diwali.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement