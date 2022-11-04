Search icon
Samsung India logs Rs 14,400 crore worth mobile sale during festive months, premium phone best seller

Although he couldn't disclose a particular number, Samsung spokesman said sales were up double digits from the prior year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Representational Image

Samsung India had a 98% increase in sales of premium category smartphones between September-October of 2022, according to a senior company executive on Friday. This equates to sales of over Rs 14,400 crore in the two months of September and October.

Aditya Babbar, the senior director and head of product marketing for Samsung India, told PTI that the business saw a 178 percent increase in the value of sales of 5G handsets between January and September of 2022.

Although he could not provide a specific figure, Babbar did say that sales were up by double digits compared to the holiday season in the previous year.

He cited Samsung Finance Plus as a major reason for the expansion, noting that the number of transactions conducted on the platform quadrupled to more than 10 lakh during the holiday season.

"Samsung had a record festive season this year. This was an outstanding performance on account of great revenue which we posted of Rs 14,400 crore in a 60-day period starting September 1," he said.

"The growth has been much better in tier 2 and 3 towns but it has done phenomenally well in urban centres as well," Babbar said.

From January through September of 2022, the company's premium segment smartphone sales increased by 99 percent from the same period in 2021.

"Samsung is the fastest growing premium segment brand in India on the back of S22 and Foldables phones. Our growth has been 99 per cent in Rs 30,000 plus category versus January-September last year," Babbar said.

Also, READ: SBI: Now open your FD account in State Bank of India from home; step-by-step guide

According to the most recent report from Counterpoint Research, Samsung was the best-selling smartphone in India in the July-September quarter, accounting for 18% of the market share in terms of volume. The corporation claims a 22 percent revenue market share in the smartphone industry and an increase in sales of 20 percent during the first nine months of 2022.

He said that the majority of devices currently support 5G services, and that the business would provide software upgrades to all 5G devices by November 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

