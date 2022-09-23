Samsung India launches new training programme for youths; details

Samsung, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, on Thursday, unveiled its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative to upskill youth in future tech fields like AI, IoT, Big Data, and coding & programming.

Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India have exchanged a memorandum of agreement to train the first group of 3,000 less fortunate students throughout India (ESSCI).

There is no talent shortage in the nation, according to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who was present at the event. However, there is a growing demand for talented and skilled Indians around the world.

"Skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment -- as their passports to prosperity. The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians. It is the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji that digital opportunities should be equitably available to each and every Indian," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)