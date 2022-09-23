Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Samsung India launches new training programme for youths; details

Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India have exchanged a memorandum of agreement to train the first group of 3,000 students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Samsung India launches new training programme for youths; details
Samsung India launches new training programme for youths; details

Samsung, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, on Thursday, unveiled its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative to upskill youth in future tech fields like AI, IoT, Big Data, and coding & programming.

Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India have exchanged a memorandum of agreement to train the first group of 3,000 less fortunate students throughout India (ESSCI).

There is no talent shortage in the nation, according to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who was present at the event. However, there is a growing demand for talented and skilled Indians around the world.

"Skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment -- as their passports to prosperity. The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians. It is the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji that digital opportunities should be equitably available to each and every Indian," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI) 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.