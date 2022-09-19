Samsung festive season sale goes live with huge discounts on mobiles, smart TVs, appliances; details

File Photo

With the much awaited festive season around the corner, leading smartphone and electronics maker Samsung’s ‘No Mo’ Fomo’ sale went live on Monday. The sale offers exciting deals on the flagship Galaxy smartphones, smart TVs, and appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens.

The sale also offers customers the chance to save more on their shopping with combo deals on the products. Samsung is also offering 10 percent cashback in association with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and exciting offers like ‘Buy More Save More’ for extra 5 percent off and the ‘Highest Online Exchange Value’.

There will be NO More FOMO in shopping anymore! The biggest festive sale of the season is here. Head over to https://t.co/UGLEofJbnB. You can also download the Samsung Shop App or visit Samsung Exclusive Stores for great deals and benefits. pic.twitter.com/emrNZTAvK6 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2022

Exciting smartphone deals include Galaxy S series starting at Rs 26,999 with Rs 10,000 instant cashback offer from HDFC Bank and special deal on Galaxy Watch4 at Rs 2,999. Galaxy Z series phones can be bought with Rs 8,000 cashback from HDFC Bank and Galaxy Watch4 Classic at Rs 2,999. Galaxy M series starts at Rs 10,499 with Rs 2,500 instant cashback with ICICI Bank. Galaxy F series starts at Rs 10,999 with Rs 1,500 instant cashback with ICICI Bank.

You could get a microwave over free with shopping for washing machines along with 20 percent cashback on leading bank cards. Customers buying smart TVs will get the opportunity of 20 percent cashback on leading bank cards and Galaxy A32 phones for free.

For more details on offers and to avail the discounts and deals on phones and appliances, customers can visit the official Samsung website. Customers can also download Samsung Shop App or visit Samsung Exclusive Stores for great deals.

