Good news for jobseekers, THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in 5 years, not Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, it is...

Amid recent news of layoff drive across all sectors in major tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung group has announced a major hiring plan. This comes amid Samsung's expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Samsung has announced that it aims to bring Galaxy AI experience to more than 400 million devices worldwide by the end of this year.

Samsung's AI integration

Samsung introduced the world's first AI-powred smartphone with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024, and has since integrated AI across many of its products like smartphone, tablets, wearables, and PCs. As per the company, More than 70 percent of Galaxy S25 users actively use Galaxy AI.

With the new Galaxy Z series launch the phonemaker giant has expanded access to AI-powered tools through One UI 8. Popular features such as Photo Assist, which helps users easily edit pictures in the Gallery app and Audio Eraser, which removes distracting background noise from videos are among the most used tools. Samsung has also joined hands with Google, integrating features like Gemini Live and Circle to Search.

Recruitment drive

Samsung is now focusing on the recruitment drive in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Biologics and 16 other of its affiliates, are already in the process of recruiting. Samsung aims to employ 60,000 new employees over the next five years to foster future growth engines and create opportunities for young people.

