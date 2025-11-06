FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sam Altman shows excitement over AI replacing him as OpenAI CEO, 'What would happen if...' claims AI more trustworthy than humans

ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his wish for his AI company to be the first one to have an AI as its CEO. He also highlighted the various challenges for AI to take over as a CEO of a company.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

Since the past few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been a big concern among people, equally excited for its advantages in almost every field. But when ChatGPT was launched in 2022, apprehensions over the new technology taking away jobs grew. However, amid the sea of debates over which jobs are at risk, the role of CEO has been considered safe.  

Now, ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his wish for his AI company to be the first one to have an AI as its CEO. During a conversation on the “Conversations with Tyler” podcast, Altman exclaimed, “Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO.” He further said, “I find this a very interesting thought experiment of what would have to happen for an AI CEO to be able to do a much, much better job of running OpenAI than me, which clearly will happen someday. But how can we accelerate that?.” 

Although Altman did admit that such a situation wasn’t possible soon and that AI running a whole company will take time, he said that the technology might be only single-digit years away before handling all the departments by itself. He also highlighted the various challenges for AI to take over as a CEO of a company or even complete departments as humans believe in other humans more than a machine. He called this faith irrational.  

“People have a great deal higher trust in other people over AI, even if they shouldn't, even if that's irrational. You know, the AI doctor is better, but you want the human whatever. So, I think it may take much longer for society to get really comfortable with this and for people in an organization to get really comfortable with this,” he added. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
