Sam Altman's OpenAI takes BIG step, finalises Rs 55814 crore deal with THIS ex-Apple designer, set to acquire...

Sam Altman's OpenAI has officially finalised acquisition of io, the hardware startup co-founded by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive on July 9, 2025, as per TheVerge report. The company has closed deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion (approx Rs 55814 crore). This come amid, Sam Altman calling Ive as the "greatest designer in the world' earlier. Jony Ive is set to assume design responsibilities in the company.

OpenAI made the announcement and said, “We’re thrilled to share that the io Products, Inc. team has officially merged with OpenAI. Jony Ive and LoveFrom remain independent and have assumed deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI.”

'The io team, focused on developing products that inspire, empower and enable, will now merge with OpenAI to work more intimately with the research, engineering and product teams in San Francisco,” Sam Altman's OpenAI said.

Who is John Ive?

Jony Ive, 58, will take over as the Chief designer for Sam Altman's OpenAI. He launched his own independent design firm, LoveFrom, after leaving Apple in 2019. Jony Ive has closely worked with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He joined Apple in 1922 and has worked for nearly three decades.From designing Macbooks to Apple watches, Jony Ive has been one of the most important people in Apple.

He served as chief design officer and is behind designing pieces like iMac, MacBook, iPhone, iPod, iPad and even Apple watches. These designs are Apple's most popular and iconic ones, positioning the tech giant at a position that it is now.