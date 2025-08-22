Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city, not Bangalore, Mumbai, it is...

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is setting up its first office in India, to expand its presence in its second-largest market. This decision aims to cater users with more accessible advanced AI and build AI solutions tailored to India's needs.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has confirmed its plan to open its first India office in New Delhi. Though the exact date is not announced, it is expected to set up its office later this year, to cater to its second-largest market by user numbers. The company said that it has begun hiring a local team for its legal entity in India, as reported by Reuters. This move highlights India's rising leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption.

"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the statement.



OpenAI to set up its India office in New Delhi

The development comes amid legal challenges OpenAI is facing in India, where news outlets and book publishers have slammed it for using their content without permission to help train its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. However, the company has rejected such claims so far.



Most recently, Sam Altman introduced its cheapest yet monthly plan at $4.60 just this week for India. It aimed at catering to the nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation. Earlier, he introduced GPT-5, terming it the most powerful model yet. During the launch, Altman said that India could become the company's largest market for artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide.



“India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable,” he had said.

Meanwhile, OpenAI in India has competitors in Google's Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, both of the AI tech have rolled out advanced plans free for many users in the market. India is ChatGPT's second-largest user base globally, with weekly active users increasing more than fourfold in the past year.