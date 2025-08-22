OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence company OpenAI has decided to open its office in India to support government's IndiaAI Mission. The India office will help the company better serve millions of students, educators, developers, and professionals who already use its tools.

After Sam Altman praised India for having all the ingredients to become a global AI leader, OpenAI has begun hiring in India. The company that launched ChatGPT announced on Friday its plans to open its first office in India by the end of this year. In a statement, Altman said, "Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India." OpenAI has also decided to host its first Education Summit in India this month and a Developer Day later this year. The company is encouraged as the local businesses are already deploying OpenAI’s tools across sectors like agriculture, recruitment, and governance.

OpenAI IndiaAI Mission

OpenAI decided to open its office in India to support the government's IndiaAI Mission. The India office will help the company better serve millions of students, educators, developers, and professionals who already use its tools. However, the Sam Altman-led AI firm will face many problems in India. It faces legal challenges as some news outlets and book publishers have accused it of using their content without permission to help train ChatGPT. Though the company has denied any wrongdoing, the matter hangs in the balance.

(Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI)

ChatGPT’s second-largest market

India has emerged as ChatGPT’s second-largest market after the US. It is the fastest-growing and a critical market for ChatGPT. OpenAI launched its cheapest monthly plan at $4.60 just this week in India to target nearly one billion internet users in the world’s most populous country. The significance of India can be gauged by the fact that the weekly active users of ChatGPT in India have increased four times in 2024. Besides, it ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform. India has the largest population of students using ChatGPT worldwide.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say?

Welcoming the company's decision to open a local office in India, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw told journalists, "OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation."

FAQs

Summary

