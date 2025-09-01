Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE

OpenAI chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman is expected to visit India in September, and an announcement on the data centre plan may be made during the key trip. Other important details of the project may also be revealed. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.
Sam Altman-led OpenAI seems to have big plans for its India presence. The artificial intelligence (AI) giant behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT has already announced that it will set up an office in New Delhi. Now, reports suggest that OpenAI is looking to soon set up a massive data centre in India with a planned capacity of around one gigawatt (GW). In fact, the company is already in talks with its local partners in the country to turn the ambitious plan into reality. If OpenAI goes ahead with the plan, it will be the company's biggest investment in Asia so far.

What are key details of OpenAI's India data centre?

OpenAI's planned data centre in India is being described as part of the Stargate initiative, which was announced by United States President Donald Trump in January this year. The project notably comprises a private-sector investment of around USD 500 billion for AI infrastructure. OpenAI chief executive officer (CEO) Altman is expected to visit India in September, and an announcement on the data centre plan may be made during the key trip. Other important details of the project may also be revealed.

What are OpenAI's other plans for India?

India is a crucial market for OpenAI as it has the company's second-largest user base after the United States. The company has also introduced cheaper ChatGPT plans for Indian users to make it accessible to more people. Reportedly, OpenAI has already registered as a legal entity in India and plans to open its first office in the country within this year. The company has also launched the Learning Accelerator programme -- an India-first initiative to provide 5,00,000 free ChatGPT licenses to students and educators across the country.

