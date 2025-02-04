Sam Altman's possible visit comes at a time when China's AI chatbot Deepseek has disrupted the artificial intelligence market, especially in the US, due to its low price.

Sam Altman, ChatGPT creator and OpenAI's CEO, is likely to visit India on February 5, sources said on Monday. This possible visit will be his second one in two years. He is expected to meet top government officials in New Delhi and engage in an industry fireside chat during his trip, PTI reported. Sources did not provide other details, or elaborate.

Altman's visit comes at a time when China's AI chatbot Deepseek has disrupted the artificial intelligence market, especially in the US, due to its low price. Deepseek's low-cost AI model R1, built at less than USD 6 million and guzzling a fraction of compute power when compared to popular models like ChatGPT.

Deepseek overtook ChatGPT as the top-ranked free app on Apple's Appstore, as the US tech industry -- that has long-justified injecting billions of dollars into AI investments -- watched in sheer disbelief. AI chipmaker and Wall Street superstar Nvidia shed USD 590 billion in market capitalisation last Monday, suffering the single greatest one-day value wipeout of any firm in history.

Ahead of Altman's visit, a 2023 video of him -- where he had expressed doubts about powerful AI models emerging outside of United States -- has resurfaced. Last month, US President Donald Trump announced up to USD 500 billion in private sector investment to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The new company, Stargate, which is being created in partnership with Oracle, SoftBank and Microsoft-backed Open AI, would add to tech companies' large investments in US data centres, huge buildings full of servers that provide massive computing power.

(With inputs from PTI)