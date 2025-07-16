Salman Khan makes BIG move, sells his 1318 sq ft apartment for Rs...; it is located in...

The transaction concluded and registered on Tuesday, July 15, incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his 1,318 square feet apartment in Mumbai for Rs 5.35 crore, Square Yards reported. The apartment in Bandra (West) is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. The transaction was registered in July 2025. In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of the deal by Salman Khan. The deal also includes three car parking spaces.

The transaction concluded and registered on Tuesday, July 15, incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, showed documents reviewed by the realty marketplace. Mumbai has witnessed many big-ticket real estate deals (buy-sale) executed by celebrities, cricketers and businessmen after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shiv Asthan Heights on Rs 1.5 lakh rent

In 2023, the actor leased the Shiv Asthan Heights tower on 16th Road in Bandra West for a monthly rent of Rs 1.5 lakh, a HT report stated. Bandra West is recognised as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties.

Earlier this year, the Bollywood actor completed extensive renovations to enhance security at his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, eight months after a shooting incident outside his residence. Salman Khan is an Indian actor and producer who has been active in the Hindi movie industry since the 1990s.