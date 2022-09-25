Search icon
Major US software firm to increase its workforce in India from 7,500 to 10,000 by January 2023

Salesforce has tripled its India workforce since April 2020, from 2500 to 7500 and is now set to create around 2,500 more jobs in the next 3 months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

American software company Salesforce plans intensive hiring around the end of 2022, with plans to increase its workforce by nearly a third by next January. Salesforce has tripled its workforce since April 2020, from 2,500 to 7,500. It is now set to create around 2,500 more jobs in the next 3 months.

"We are (Salesforce India's headcount) at about 7,500 plus. We are expecting that we will end FY23, which for us ends in January of 2023... We expect to be in the range of 10,000,” Salesforce chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya told PTI in an interview. 

The focus areas for Salesforce in India are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, services and social services, in order of priority, Bhattacharya further added.

The company currently has offices in six cities across the country in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Jaipur.

On the topic of flexible working and work from home vs office post pandemic, she said, "We will see more and more workforce returning to the workplaces."

She highlighted that the sense of collaboration and belonging increases when people come back to offices.

"Because what we are also seeing is that if you don't get them to come to the office and connect, then it becomes more and more difficult to create the DNA of an organisation," she said.

