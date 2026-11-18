Salesforce is laying off employees again, including India staff. Affected employees say they are on garden leave till Feb 1 with severance packages up to 21 weeks. Senior staff also hit.

Salesforce is reportedly laying off employees again this week, and the latest round of job cuts appears to have affected its India workforce as well. Some employees have taken to anonymous workplace forums such as Blind to share their experiences, revealing that the company has put affected employees on garden leave and offered them severance pay as part of their exit packages.

For those unfamiliar with the term, garden leave is a period during which an employee is asked not to report to work but remains on the company's payroll during their notice period. In the following case, the employee says they will remain on garden leave until February 1, 2027.

Employee shares layoff experience on Blind

According to a post on Blind, an employee claiming to work at Salesforce India said they were laid off after receiving a calendar invitation from the company's employee relations team. The employee said they had a meeting with their manager and HR, where they were informed about the layoff and told they would be on garden leave until February 1.

"Got laid off and am currently going through a tough time processing it. Will be put on garden leave till Feb 1," the employee wrote in a post titled 'Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)'.

Another post on Blind's India community, titled 'Salesforce RIF: The severance might give you enough breathing room for a fresh start', also shared details of the possible exit package.

The employee, who said they were affected by the recent layoffs, said the package could include around two months of garden leave, along with additional weeks of pay depending on an employee's tenure and location.

"From what I've heard, the package may include around two months of garden leave, plus additional weeks of pay based on tenure and location. Some people have mentioned packages around 21 weeks, though it can vary," the post added.

However, these details come from employee posts on Blind and have not been confirmed by Salesforce.

Senior employees also affected

The posts come days after Salesforce reportedly began another round of layoffs across the company. According to a report by Business Insider, citing internal messages on the company's Slack channel, employees have been discussing job cuts happening this week.

The report also revealed that senior employees have been affected by the latest cuts.

One employee told the publication that their boss had been let go. However, it has not been disclosed how many employees have been affected or which teams are facing the layoffs. The report also noted that eligible employees in the US could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay as severance, depending on their job level, tenure and age.