Salary of TCS, HCL, Infosys, Wipro employees: Know monthly remuneration of top Indian IT firms

Median remuneration is a valuable indicator as it represents the middle point of the employee compensation distribution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Employee salaries in leading tech companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies (HCLTech), and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) play a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent. The median remuneration of employees (MRE) is a key metric that provides insights into the compensation structures of these organisations.

Median remuneration is a valuable indicator as it represents the middle point of the employee compensation distribution, accounting for variations in job roles, experience levels, geographic locations, and prevailing market conditions.

The MRE figures for FY23 have been sourced from the annual reports of each respective company.

Here is the MRE for FY23 in these top tech companies:

 

Infosys:

MRE: Rs 9 lakh per annum.
Percentage Rise: 10.52% compared to FY22.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS):

MRE for mid-level male employees: Rs 14.23 lakh in FY23.
MRE for mid-level female employees: Rs 11.62 lakh in FY23.

Wipro:

MRE: Rs 8.9 lakh per annum.
Percentage Rise: 13.43% compared to FY22.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech):

MRE: Rs 11.3 lakh per annum.
Percentage Rise: 0.01% compared to FY22.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T):

MRE: Rs 8.88 lakh per annum.

While MRE provides a basic picture of median employee remuneration, it is essential to consider the broader context, including company policies, industry benchmarks and economic conditions. For more comprehensive and specific details on employee salaries, individuals are encouraged to refer to the official reports, financial disclosures, and human resources departments of these companies.

 

