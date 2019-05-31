Headlines

Sailors on Mercator dredger raise May Day call

Thirty-two crew members onboard Mercator-owned dredger Omkara Prem have raised a ‘May Day’ call at Porbandar and sought urgent help.

Latest News

Ateeq Shaikh

Updated: May 31, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Thirty-two crew members onboard Mercator-owned dredger Omkara Prem have raised a ‘May Day’ call at Porbandar and sought urgent help.

The Indian nationals on board have been demanding ration, potable water and fuel. “They haven’t been paid their salaries for the last couple of months, and the company claims that they are in financial stress. With foul weather ahead, the situation will only become worse,” said captain Sanjay Parashar, who is in touch with the crew.

The sailors have refused to step out of this Indian flagged vessel unless all their dues are cleared, for which they have approached the insurers to get financial security revoked. The shipping firm paid the dues from January to March, while the salaries are pending. With fuel almost finished, they are able to use the generator only for three hours daily and the ration with them will last only for another two days. At the time of going to press, Gujarat Maritime Board surveyors were on board to check the condition of this 2008-built vessel as well as the crew,” said Omkara Prem’s captain Karuna Shankar.

DNA Money tried to contact Mercator’s executive chairman Harish K Mittal for a comment, but did not receive any response.

