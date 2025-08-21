Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...
Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend
BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...
Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row
Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series
Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID
BUSINESS
According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 lakh.
Anjali Tendulkar, wife of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has purchased an apartment in Virar near Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, HT reported. The apartment has been purchased for Rs 32 lakh in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar, the documents show.
The 391 sq ft apartment is on the third floor of the building. According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 lakh after 1% concession and registration fees of Rs 30,000. In Maharashtra, women homeowners get 1% concession on stamp duty, with stamp duty rates in the state ranging between 5% and 7%, depending on the city and district.
She is a paediatrician by profession and a dedicated philanthropist. She married Sachin on May 24, 1995. Anjali completed her schooling at the Bombay International School. She pursued her higher education, earning an MBBS degree from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai.
READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
The development comes days after Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai and comes from a prominent business family in Mumbai, renowned in the hospitality and food sector. She is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.