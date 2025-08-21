Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 lakh.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...
Anjali Tendulkar, wife of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has purchased an apartment in Virar near Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, HT reported. The apartment has been purchased for Rs 32 lakh in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar, the documents show.

About the apartment

The 391 sq ft apartment is on the third floor of the building. According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 lakh after 1% concession and registration fees of Rs 30,000. In Maharashtra, women homeowners get 1% concession on stamp duty, with stamp duty rates in the state ranging between 5% and 7%, depending on the city and district.

Who is Anjali Tendulkar?

She is a paediatrician by profession and a dedicated philanthropist. She married Sachin on May 24, 1995. Anjali completed her schooling at the Bombay International School. She pursued her higher education, earning an MBBS degree from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Arjun Tendulkar engagement

The development comes days after Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai and comes from a prominent business family in Mumbai, renowned in the hospitality and food sector. She is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

