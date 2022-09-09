Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

SaaS startup Netradyne secures $65 million from US-based Silicon Valley Bank to boost growth

The funding will support Netradyne's global corporate expansion, continued industry-leading product development, and commercial growth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

SaaS startup Netradyne secures $65 million from US-based Silicon Valley Bank to boost growth
SaaS startup Netradyne secures $65 million from US-based Silicon Valley Bank to boost growth

Netradyne, an artificial intelligence (AI) that focuses on driver and fleet safety, has secured $65 million (around Rs 518 crore) in a combination of senior and junior mezzanine financing from US-based Silicon Valley Bank, on thursday. 

Officials said that the funding will support Netradyne's global corporate expansion, continued industry-leading product development, and commercial growth. With this debt financing, Netradyne can expand its international growth to Mexico and four European countries, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain by early 2023. 

The company is growing faster than the industry average for SaaS-based companies. AI has advanced thanks to Netradyne's Driver I in just five years. More than 20 billion minutes and 5 billion miles of driving have been studied by technology. AI is improved by technology learning the equivalent of 38,000 years of training. accuracy in core features up to 98%. 

The US and Bengaluru-based company had raised $150 million (Rs 1,116 crore) as part of its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, last year. Other investors in Netradyne include Microsoft's venture capital subsidiary M12 and early-stage venture capital firm Point72 Ventures. 

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries invested $16 million in Netradyne’s Series A round of funding in 2016 and in 2018, reliance Industries made a follow-on investment of $8 million.

Operated by Netradyne Technology India Pvt. Ltd, the firm currently operates in the US, India, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. 

Avneesh Agrawal, co-founder, and CEO of Netradyne said, “Our continued momentum is a testament to Netradyne’s focus on helping fleets succeed with industry leading safety technology.  After five years in business we have set some unprecedented market leading best practices, and this round of funding from SVB will help propel us forward.”

The company's main objective is to offer a scientific way to increase traffic safety, which will then assist fleets in reducing accidents, raising safety ratings, paying less for insurance, and improving driver retention. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.