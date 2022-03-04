Russia-Ukraine Conflict: SBI ceases transactions with Russian entities under sanctions



As Russia and Ukraine enter 'Day - 9' of conflict, amid sanctions from various countries, now, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced that it has stopped transactions of Russian entities that were sanctioned by the West.

As per sources, SBI issued a circular that said, the bank fears that transactions with the entities of the country under sanction will invite sanction on it as well.

Also Read | Ukraine-Russia crisis Day 9 Live: What you need to know right now

Therefore, any transaction that involves entities, banks, ports or vessels that appear in the US, European Union or United Nations sanctions will not be processed. However, any payments pending will have to be processed through a different mechanism rather than banking.

For the unversed, the State Bank of India has a joint venture called Commercial Indo Bank Llc in Moscow. Notably, where Canara Bank is also a partner with 40 per cent stake in it.

This is not the first time this happening, sanctions were imposed on the Persian Gulf nation in the past, then also India had come up with a mechanism for the payment of imports.

In 2020-21, the bilateral trade between Russia and India stood at USD 9.4 billion.

For those who don't know, India imports fuels, mineral oils, pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical machinery and equipment and fertilisers from Russia.