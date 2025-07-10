Russia plans to hire 10 lakh Indian workers by 2025? Here's what Labour Ministry said

Russia's total quota for foreign workers in 2025 is 234,900, with 71,817 spots for Indian citizens, reports suggest.

Indians work all across the world, including in countries like UAE, Qatar, US and more. While IT employees mostly work in countries like US, UK, workers in fields of construction, textile, and other industries mostly go to the Middle East. Amid this, media reports suggest that Russia wants 1 million (10 lakh) Indian workers by the end of 2025 to address labour shortages caused by the deployment of Russian men to the war in Ukraine. The reports quoted Andrei Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Agreements have been reached with India. As far as I heard from my Indian colleagues, 1 million specialists from India will come to Russia, including the Sverdlovsk region, by the end of 2025. A new Indian consulate will open in Yekaterinburg, the capital of Sverdlovsk to accommodate the incoming Indian labourers," Besedin was quoted as saying by the Moscow Times.

Russia responds

Russia's Labour Ministry has denied claims that it plans to recruit as many as 1 million workers from India by the end of 2025. The ministry later told the RBC news website that the recruitment of workers from India is regulated by quotas that are set a year in advance based on regions and employers' needs.

"Each specialist from visa countries invited within the quota obtains a work visa and work permit. And the company, before employing a visa worker, obtains permission from the Interior Ministry to hire such employees," the Labour Ministry told RBC.

READ | Anil Ambani gets BIG relief as Rs 102000 crore bank withdraws 'fraud' tag on his loan account, not SBI, PNB

Indians in Russia

Russia's total quota for foreign workers in 2025 is 234,900, with 71,817 spots for Indian citizens. Last year, over 4,000 Indian migrants applied for jobs in St. Petersburg alone, and Indian workers have been spotted in the Kaliningrad and Moscow regions.